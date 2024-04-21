Matt Hardy Revives 'Broken' Gimmick, Returns to TNA at Rebellion

Matt Hardy has been teasing his next move for several weeks now after his AEW contract officially expired and he opted to not sign a new one. He mentioned on his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, that he was in talks with both AEW (who offered him a new multi-year contract) and WWE but was looking to keep his options open. "I have an AEW contract sitting in front of me for a few years, and I'm looking through it. I'm deciding what I want to do going forward," Matt said. "There's obviously still some options. I got to make sure that I'm aware of the ins and outs of the contract, and I want to make sure everything is up to par as far as what I want it to be because once again."

Earlier this week he posted the latest Uncle Howdy tease to his social media which led to fans wondering if he would be joining the group. Well, in a surprising turn of events, Hardy appeared at the end of TNA Rebellion, attacking the TNA World Champion Moose after his hard fought match against Nic Nemeth. He vowed to "DELETE" The System once and for all. TNA previously teased people showing up with a "Lights Out" approach accompanied by an eerie video package. It seemed to point to someone like Hardy, and while he did show up when the lights went out, so did PCO earlier in the night during the Knockouts World Title match.

Hardy debuted in IMPACT/TNA all the way back in 2011 with his brother Jeff. Over the years they were able to let their creative juices fly with the "Broken" gimmick and Jeff's "Willow" and Brother Nero characters, as well as their cinematic matches that were synonymous with TNA. Their last match in the company was back in 2017 and it was a world tag team title three corners match. The Broken Hardys wrestled The Death Crew Council and Decay. The decorated brother tag team would then make their grand return to WWE at WrestleMania 33, Matt had been away from the promotion for seven years at that point.

After Matt departed WWE back in 2020, he popped up in AEW to team with Kenny Omega against The Inner Circle. He was aligned with The Elite for a period of time when he first joined but eventually went off to create his own faction, the Hardy Family Office. Eventually, Jeff would rejoin his brother in 2022 and they'd go on a tag run that appeared like they'd hold gold one last time in their careers, but due to legal circumstances with Jeff, that didn't happen.

TNA Rebellion Results

TNA World Championship: Moose (c) vs. Nic Nemeth



X-Division Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. Jake Something



Last Man Standing: Josh Alexander vs. Hammerstone



Knockouts World Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Steph De Lander



TNA World Tag Team Championships: The System (c) vs. Speedball Mountain



Full Metal Mayhem: Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young



Joe Hendry vs. Rich Swann

Knockouts World Tag Team Championships: Spitfire (c) vs. Decay



TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve (c) vs. Laredo Kid

ABC & Leon Slater vs. The Rascalz & Myron Reed

