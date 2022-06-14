Matt Hardy Releases Statement on Jeff Hardy's Arrest

✖

Matt Hardy took to Twitter on Tuesday to release his first statement regarding the arrest of his brother, Jeff Hardy, in Florida early Monday morning. He wrote, "It was disheartening to hear the news about my brother yesterday. Recovery isn't a linear process & I'll continue doing whatever I can to help my brother be healthy. Being healthy & well is the most important thing for Jeff, his wife, his children & our family at this time." Jeff was booked on three separate charges, most notably DUI and driving with a suspended/revoked license. The arrest report shows that Hardy tested for a blood-alcohol level that was well over three times the legal limit.

The Hardys were scheduled to take part in a triple threat ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on this week's AEW Dynamite: Road Rager episode. AEW has since stopped promoting that match and reportedly instructed WarnerMedia to remove all advertising that featured Jeff.

The brothers reunited as a tag team earlier this year following Jeff's release from WWE back in December. Matt spoke with Lucha Libre Online about the reunion and their goal for one last run as a tag team hours before Jeff's arrest.

"It's been really great teaming with Jeff again," Matt said "Especially in AEW, where I feel we get highlighted in a certain light that stays true to the legend status, that hopefully, we've obtained. People tell us that. We honestly don't necessarily feel like that because we're two young kids jumping on a trampoline at the end of the day. This was our dream of doing this. Now, October will be 30 years of doing it. So it's very cool. I know for both of us, it was our goal, to go out the way we came in together -- teaming up. Our dream was us together as a team. As little kids, we just wanted to be the world tag team champions one time. We've done that literally many, many times over exponentially. We want to cement our legacy as one of the best tag teams ever."

Jeff had two alcohol-related arrests in 2019, the second of which resulted in him asking WWE to send him to rehab. He returned to WWE programming in 2020, though the company wanted him to go back to rehab in December after he walked out midway through a six-man tag team match during a live event in Texas. He claimed he didn't need to go, claiming to be sober (which was supported by his final drug test on his way out of the promotion). Stay tuned for more updates.