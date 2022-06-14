Matt Hardy Commented on Jeff Hardy's Health Hours Before His DUI Arrest

✖

Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI early Monday morning in Florida, bringing what was being built as The Hardys' final run as a tag team to a screeching halt. The pair reunited earlier this year following Jeff's release from WWE and stated in numerous interviews that they wanted to go on one last run to prove they were the greatest tag team "in all of space and time." The brothers were set to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on this week's AEW Dynamite in a Ladder Match — which has seemingly been scrapped — were booked for a AAA Triplemania event this Saturday in Mexico — ditto — and have recently competed in independent promotions like Big Time Wrestling, NEW, IWC and MCW.

Matt spoke with Lucha Libre Online over the weekend shortly before Jeff's injury. Despite looking groggy during their Double or Nothing match with the Young Bucks and reportedly still hurting from a recent match with Darby Allin, Matt was confident that Jeff would be cleared for Wednesday's Ladder Match.

"As long as Jeff clears [is medically cleared], which I think he's going to clear OK, we really want to go out and tear the house down in this three-way ladder match and become the AEW World Tag Team Champions," Matt said. "If we do that, we are going to be the first tag team in pro wrestling history to hold the major world tag team titles in four different decades".

"It's been really great teaming with Jeff again," he said elsewhere in the interview. "Especially in AEW, where I feel we get highlighted in a certain light that stays true to the legend status, that hopefully, we've obtained. People tell us that. We honestly don't necessarily feel like that because we're two young kids jumping on a trampoline at the end of the day. This was our dream of doing this. Now, October will be 30 years of doing it. So it's very cool. I know for both of us, it was our goal, to go out the way we came in together -- teaming up. Our dream was us together as a team. As little kids, we just wanted to be the world tag team champions one time. We've done that literally many, many times over exponentially. We want to cement our legacy as one of the best tag teams ever."

AEW has yet to officially comment on Jeff's status with the company. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available and stay tuned for live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Road Rager this Wednesday.