Tony Khan on AEW Streaming: "My Dream is That it All Lands on Max."

With over four years of content under its belt, All Elite Wrestling seems primed for a streaming service sooner than later. The young promotion celebrated 200 episodes of AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, all of which have been broadcasted on cable channels TNT and TBS. As of this writing, the only way to access old episodes of AEW Dynamite or any other of AEW's weekly broadcasts is if they were recorded on the cable provider or a cable streamer like YouTube TV or Sling. Those that have purchased AEW pay-per-views like AEW Double or Nothing or AEW All Out still have access to those shows to this day, as once AEW's premium events are bought they remain in that user's profile forever.

That said, AEW fans have been asking for one place to stream all of the company's content for a number of years. The smart answer has always been a streaming service. Given AEW's broadcast partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, bringing AEW content to WBD's streamer Max has constantly been circled back to as the most likely option.

Tony Khan Wants AEW on Max

AEW President Tony Khan was once again asked about AEW's streaming future. Khan noted that his "dream" is to bring AEW to Max.

"We have all the bones for a really strong streaming platform. It would be a very strong addition to any streaming platform, and my dream is that it all lands on Max," Khan told PWInsider. "It would be tremendous."

Khan added that one of AEW's programs, AEW All Access, is already on Max. He hopes that AEW All Access can be a gateway to eventually bringing AEW's full content library to the streamer.

"Right now, AEW All Access is available on Max, which is very cool, and hopefully, that is a step in the right direction, getting our stuff steaming," Khan continued. "We have a great library. All together, with everything I own, it's thousands of hours of great wrestling and the AEW catalog has grown so much considering we started this thing from scratch four years ago. I believe the streaming service will happen. As to where it is and what platform it is, that's something that I believe largely will be influenced by Warner Bros."

AEW is actively negotiating with Warner Bros. Discovery on a new television rights deal, as their current contract expires at the end of the year.

