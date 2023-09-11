AMC Now Has the Most Popular Show on Max
AMC's A Discovery of Witches has taken over the top spot on Max's TV rankings.
The Max and AMC+ streaming services recently entered into a short-term licensing partnership, which appears to be paying off in a big way for the latter. AMC+ sent a number of shows over to Max for a 60-day viewing window, essentially using a bigger platform to show off some of the best titles it currently has available. Shows like Fear the Walking Dead, Interview With a Vampire, Dark Winds, and Killing Eve were added to Max's streaming lineup and they've been a staple of the streamer's most popular TV programming ever since.
While the AMC+ shows have been big on Max, they have yet to take over the number one overall spot on Max's Top 10 TV Shows list. That changed on Monday. AMC's A Discovery of Witches has not only passed its fellow licensed programs on the Max TV charts, it has also passed all of the HBO and Max originals, at least for the time being.
Monday's edition of the Max Top 10 TV Shows list features a total of four AMC+ shows, with A Discovery of Witches leading the way. It passed popular HBO titles like Hard Knocks and Winning Time to take over the top spot. Hopefully for AMC+, this will lead to more interest in its service once the 60-day Max license ends.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Max Top 10 TV Shows list below!
1. A Discovery of Witches
"A Discovery of Witches is a romantic thriller about an underworld of vampires, witches and daemons."
2. Hard Knocks
"Hard Knocks heads to training camp with the New York Jets as coach Robert Saleh prepares his team -- led by QB Aaron Rodgers -- for the season."
3. Young Sheldon
"Exceptional but misunderstood 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper skips four grades to start high school along with his older brother."
4. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake
"Alongside former Ice King Simon Petrikov, Fianna and Cake embark on a multiverse-hopping journey of self-discovery while avoiding a powerful new foe."
5. Interview With a Vampire
"In 1910 New Orleans, Louis de Pointe du Lac forms a vampire family. Now, Louis tells his story."
6. Winning Time
"This series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of the sports world's most revered dynasties."
7. And Just Like That...
"This new chapter of the beloved franchise finds Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte navigating friendship, family, and New York in their 50s."
8. Fear the Walking Dead
"With a decimated militia and scarce resources, the survivors are running out of options."
9. Killing Eve
"Killing Eve is a spy-action thriller centered around two women, equally obsessed with each other, going head-to-head in an epic game of cat and mouse."
10. Harley Quinn
"Harley Quinn sets out to become Gotham City's greatest villain with help from Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs."