AMC Now Has the Most Popular Show on Max

The Max and AMC+ streaming services recently entered into a short-term licensing partnership, which appears to be paying off in a big way for the latter. AMC+ sent a number of shows over to Max for a 60-day viewing window, essentially using a bigger platform to show off some of the best titles it currently has available. Shows like Fear the Walking Dead, Interview With a Vampire, Dark Winds, and Killing Eve were added to Max's streaming lineup and they've been a staple of the streamer's most popular TV programming ever since.

While the AMC+ shows have been big on Max, they have yet to take over the number one overall spot on Max's Top 10 TV Shows list. That changed on Monday. AMC's A Discovery of Witches has not only passed its fellow licensed programs on the Max TV charts, it has also passed all of the HBO and Max originals, at least for the time being.

Monday's edition of the Max Top 10 TV Shows list features a total of four AMC+ shows, with A Discovery of Witches leading the way. It passed popular HBO titles like Hard Knocks and Winning Time to take over the top spot. Hopefully for AMC+, this will lead to more interest in its service once the 60-day Max license ends.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Max Top 10 TV Shows list below!