Hulu Adds Daily Top 15, Following Netflix and Max

Hulu is officially jumping on the daily rotating rankings bandwagon. For a couple of years now, Netflix has been featuring lists of its top 10 movies and TV shows on the front of its site and app. They rotate every day to reflect the titles that are most popular in a 24-hour period. Apple TV+ and Prime Video launched similar lists a while ago, while Max kicked off its own rotating lists pretty recently. Now, Hulu is getting in on the action with a slight twist on the list.

On Thursday, Hulu announced the launch of the Hulu Top 15 Today, a daily rotating list that includes the most-viewed titles on Hulu. Unlike many of those other services, Hulu combines the movies and TV categories into one list. Each day, the list will be updated at some point between 11 am and 12 pm PT.

(Photo: Hulu)

Hulu Top 15 Today List

After Hulu's announcement about its new feature, the running list was added to both the website and the app. The very first edition of the list sees the hit series Only Murders in the Building in the number one overall spot. FX's Welcome to Wrexham, the documentary series about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's European football team, comes in second. New series The Other Black Girl lands in the third spot.

Three of the Top 15 spots are taken up by Pirates of the Caribbean movies. The Pirates films have been staples of the lineup for Disney+, but they were recently added to Hulu's streaming roster as well.

Here's how the very first Hulu Top 15 Today list shakes out:

Only Murders in the Building Welcome to Wrexham The Other Black Girl Reservation Dogs Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl The Devil Wears Prada Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest Futurama 27 Dresses The Intern Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End Ready Player One ABC 20/20 Vacation Friends 2 Mad Max: Fury Road

Will you be making good use of the Hulu Top 15 Today list? Which title on the inaugural version of the list surprises you the most? Let us know in the comments!