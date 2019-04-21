Mick Foley Defends The War Raiders’ New Name The Viking Experience

NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) made their main roster debut during Monday Night Raw this week. But event though the decorated brutes picked up a pinfall win over the reigning Raw Tag Team Champions in Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, fans in attendance and watching along at home were more concerned about something else — their new names Erik and Ivar, The Viking Experience. The name change was hit with overwhelming negativity on social media, with many saying this could kill the team’s momentum before the even got started. Reports have since popped up saying that the name was entirely Vince McMahon’s idea, and that he wanted the pair’s name changed upon their call-up simply on a whim.

One person who has stuck with the team since their new names were announced is WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. The former WWE Champion initially tweeted on Monday that had social media been around in 1996, Foley’s change from Cactus Jack to Mankind upon his WWE arrival would have been received the same way.

So maybe #VikingExperience wouldn’t have been my first choice, BUT, had there been social media in 1996, I’m guessing the name #Mankind would not have been greeted with much happiness either. Enjoy this match with Fergal ….um, Finn Balor. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 16, 2019

“So maybe #VikingExperience wouldn’t have been my first choice, BUT, had there been social media in 1996, I’m guessing the name #Mankind would not have been greeted with much happiness either. Enjoy this match with Fergal ….um, Finn Balor,” Foley wrote at the time in a series of tweets.

He later expanded on his thoughts via a Facebook post.

“Sure it’s a bad name – but it got people talking!” Foley said. “Plus, these two guys are talented enough to weather the storm. For those of you who were sleeping, the #WarRaiders were transformed into the #VikingExperience for the WWE Raw debut, and many fans were not happy about it. I put out a little tweet, just being happy that two hard-working guys had made their debut on #Raw -and you would have thought I just praised John Cena with the heat I got for it! My guess is that anything with the word ‘war’ in it is not going to go down well with USA Network or current and potential sponsors.”

