WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley Shares Wholesome Story About Taylor Swift and Jeff Jarrett

For years, a photo of Taylor Swift and AEW star Jeff Jarrett and his family has made waves across the internet for years as many fans see it as an incredibly unlikely pairing. As it would turn out, Jarrett and Swift were neighbors when Swift was still living in Nashville in the early days of her career. This led to them forming a bond and Swift would later put Jarrett's daughters in her music video for "Mine" where Jaclyn portrays a young Swift. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has come out with some insight into the relationship between both Jarrett and Swift that turned out to be very wholesome.

Foley shared the story on his Facebook page, noting that he does enjoy listening to Swift's music and that she's a gifted songwriter but he's a self-proclaimed "Swiftie" for a much deeper reason. He went on to talk about how Jarrett lost his wife Jill, who was his high school sweetheart, to cancer in 2007. During one of the most difficult times in his life, Jarrett had a shoulder to lean on in a young Swift. "So, how does any of this involve Taylor Swift? Well, my thoughts of Jeff Jarrettand Taylor Swift are indelibly linked, as it was at this incredibly difficult time in Jeff's life, just after the passing of his wife, that I heard Jeff say something that has obviously stuck with me to this day," Foley wrote. "I'm not even sure who was involved in the conversation with Jeff that I overheard. I believe it was Jeremy Borash... I'm paraphrasing here, but the words were to the effect of "Taylor took the girls out for the day" and how important that time with her was to them. I was literally stunned to find out that the Taylor he had mentioned was Taylor Swift, who in 2007 was already well on her way to being a global superstar, with eponymous 2006 album, "Taylor Swift" several months into an astonishing 157 weeks on the #Billboard200 charts."

Foley said he was touched by the story as he initially thought it was just a random act of kindness but Jarrett revealed to him that there was much more to the story. "I came to understand that Taylor, who had become a neighbor of Jeff's in Hendersonville, Tennessee and was a regular part of the girls lives as they grew up. She did not just take them out for that one day; she was there for them during the most difficult part of their lives. She baked cookies, she sang in their living room, she babysat while Jeff was at his wife's bedside; she was a true friend and a shining example of kindness when kindness was needed most."

Foley finished by discussing his text messages with Jarrett about the situation where he expressed his gratitude to Swift as she helped the girls navigate a tough time in their young and growing lives. "Putting the girls in one of her videos (Jeff's daughter, Jaclyn, portrayed young Taylor in the 2010 video "Mine") is the story most people know. Her spending quality time, baking cookies, talking, just being there, is what's special. In the middle of her career exploding would have been "a reason" that she was too busy. That young lady is special."

Of course nearly two decades later Swift is a global pop sensation at just 34 years of age. At the Grammys, Swift picked up several awards for her Midnights album and she continues to dominate the globe on her Eras tour which is currently set to tour Australia, Singapore, France, Sweden, Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom, among others. She also made a huge impact at the box office with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which picked up 261.7 million at the worldwide box office making it the highest. grossing concert film of all time. Jarrett, who has over three decades worth of experience in professional wrestling, is currently a member of the AEW roster as an on-screen personality as well as doing work in a backstage role.