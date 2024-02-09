Johnny Loves Taya: AEW to Release Romantic Comedy YouTube Series About Taya Valkyrie and Johnny TV

AEW‘s Taya Valkyrie and Johnny TV are set to dip their toes into a new venture with the release of the first professional wrestling romantic comedy special, Johnny Loves Taya. AEW has ventured into the reality realm with other projects like AEW All Access that gives an exclusive backstage look at what goes on in AEW when the cameras aren’t rolling and Rhodes To The Top which starred Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigated life as an AEW Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer.

Valkyrie teased the YouTube series on X back in December, teasing that the couple would have a show on AEW’s YouTube in early 2024. As Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, it appears that the series will release in conjunction with the holiday. According to AEW, new episodes will release each week. The trailer gives insight into the couple’s relationship dynamic, life with their two dogs, and it even features flips!

The couple met during their time in wrestling in Lucha Underground. The two developed an on-screen relationship that soon blossomed into a real-life romance, eventually leading to them getting married years later. According to Valkyrie, she was nervous about meeting him because he was a “megastar.”

“I did my first run-in with John, and we were just like — I was just nervous because I didn’t know what to expect,” Valkyrie said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet. “This guy is a mega-star. Brian Cage is in there; there’s a lot going on. I was just nervous. It was my first time in the temple, and I finally put my mark in the U.S. doing something.”

Valkyrie and Johnny joined AEW in 2023. While Johnny had been appearing on AEW television for quite some time before he was officially signed, Valkyrie debuted on an episode of AEW Rampage and soon after challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at AEW Double or Nothing that May. In recent months they’ve been consistently featured on Ring of Honor television. Valkyrie has a fairly dominant streak in the women’s division while Johnny is wrapped up into a very entertaining feud with Dalton Castle. Valkyrie most recently competed against Deonna Purrazzo, a decorated champion in her own right, climbing the ranks of the AEW women’s division.

