Is Taylor Swift in the Deadpool 3 Super Bowl Trailer?

Sunday is the Super Bowl, but while football fans are eager for the face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, viewers are just as eager for the movie trailers that will debut during the big game. One trailer that fans are very eager for is the Deadpool 3 trailer with the film set to bring the wildest chapter to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. But while the film is something that fans are already speculating about in terms of how it will impact the MCU, fans are also speculating about the trailer itself and what — or who — might appear. And there are some big questions about if the Deadpool 3 trailer will feature various beloved Marvel characters but maybe the biggest question is actually about a pop star: will Taylor Swift make a cameo in the Deadpool 3 trailer?

While we obviously have to wait until we actually see the trailer to know for sure, there has been a lot of speculation that Swift, who happens to be a close friend of Deadpool star and producer Ryan Reynolds, might appear in the trailer — either as a fictionalized version of herself or as an actual Marvel character. One of the biggest rumors about Swift's possible appearance or involvement with Deadpool 3 centers around the potential that she could play Alison Blaire, aka Dazzler. Shawn Levy, who directs Deadpool 3 and also appeared in Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film, previously played coy when asked about a possible Swift appearance.

"They sure are loud," Levy said about the fan speculation. "I'm going across the board. 'No comment' because that's a double whammy. That's Taylor-related. And it's MCU-related. I'm no dummy. You're going to have to wait and see."

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) to Stream on Disney+

While we have to wait to see if Taylor will dazzle her way into the Deadpool 3 trailer, there is one place we know fans can see her on screen. Disney recently announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is coming exclusively to Disney+ in March.

This version of the concert film — which originally debuted in theaters in October — will include the entire concert in addition to the song "Cardigan" and four acoustic songs that were not included in the theatrical or VOD releases.

"The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

What is Deadpool 3 About?

A recently shared synopsis offers very little information about exactly what Deadpool 3 will be about, but also sort of sums it up perfectly: "That f-cking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine!?"

Deadpool 3 is written by Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. The film is rated R.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared in a 2021 interview, in which he said Deadpool was "a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."