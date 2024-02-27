New Japan Star Reportedly Headed to WWE

It appears that another big name is headed to WWE this year. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer and Fightful, New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Tama Tonga is finished up with NJPW and is on the way to WWE. Tonga had previously announced that January would be his final month with New Japan, and this month his commitments have been completed. Reports now say that unless something drastic changes, Tonga will be appearing in WWE, though there's no timetable as to when Tonga will start with the company or what brand he will be a part of when he does start appearing, but we'll keep you posted on new details as they become available.

Tonga has been a part of New Japan since 2010, and while there were previous discussions with WWE at one point, he ultimately decided to re-sign with New Japan. During his time with the company, Tonga has won the IWGP World Tag Team Championships seven times and became a four-time NEVER Openweight Champion as well. Tonga was also a member of The Bullet Club, and that could lead to a number of intriguing partnerships or feuds in WWE.

There are several former Bullet Club members and leaders in WWE at the moment, including AJ Styles, The Good Brothers, and Finn Balor. All have been attached to the stable at one point or another, and having Tonga on hand presents an opportunity to explore that lineage in some way, though it isn't known if WWE actually will. It's an affiliation that WWE hasn't shied away from referencing though, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Tonga previously revealed in an interview with Fightful that he had spoken with WWE previously and that there was interest. He would go on to work without a contract with New Japan for a bit. There were reports of a hiring freeze at the time on WWE's side, but Tonga wasn't aware of that before making a choice to stay with New Japan.

"Yes, I was in talks with them," Tonga said. "Very much interest in myself and my brother. Out of respect for New Japan, I have to always give them the doors first and see what they can do. Yes, there was a period of a few months of myself working without a contract to give New Japan a chance.

"I know in this game, it can get messy with contracts and the way we're talking right now. I was raised by my father on the way to go about business and treat loyalty and respect to those who put me through the door. New Japan, first and foremost. Yes, there was talks with WWE. I don't know anything about the hiring freeze. I ended up choosing New Japan at the end, and here we are," Tonga said.

