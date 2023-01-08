WWE Reportedly Has Interest in Another NJPW Star

WWE has made news over the past few months thanks to a number of returning stars, but it's also recently added some new stars to the mix, including AAA's Dragon Lee. Lee will be heading to NXT soon, but there have been reports that WWE is looking at Lee's signing as the first of several free-agent pickups, and there was even mention of their interest in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hikuleo. Now a report from Fightful Select has revealed that WWE has expressed interest in bringing in NJPW's Tama Tonga, and his contract happens to be up in several weeks.

This wouldn't be the first time WWE has been interested in Tonga, and he had an offer seven years ago to join the company but he turned it down so he could team up with his brother Tanga Loa in NJPW. Since then several fellow members of the Bullet Club have left to join WWE, including Tonga's most recent opponent Karl Anderson.

Tonga faced Anderson at Wrestle Kingdom 17 for the NEVER Openweight Championship, a Title that made the news quite a bit earlier this year after Anderson still held the Title despite signing with WWE. There was some back and forth between NJPW and Anderson afterward, but it turned out to be all part of a storyline, and Tonga would defeat Anderson to win the NEVER Openweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Tonga's contract with New Japan is up within the next several weeks, and if he does decide to head to WWE, we could possibly see a reunion happen if Hikuleo ends up eventually following suit. We'll just have to wait and see what happens, but if things work out, WWE's roster could be expanding quite a bit over the next several months.

There are several other big free agents out there early in the year, including Kenny Omega, FTR, Brian Cage, Jordynne, Grace, and Moose, and while some of those seem unlikely to leave their current companies, there is always the chance that one or two jump over to WWE for the first time. Even if one of those were to move over, it would be a big deal, but at this point, your guess as to who heads to WWE (if any) is as good as ours.

Do you want to see Tama Tonga join WWE? Let us know in the comments!