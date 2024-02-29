WWE's Chelsea Green Thought She Would Become the Next "Nikki and Brie Bella"

Chelsea Green's WWE career is flourishing. As she continues to dominate both the women's tag team division and the singles, the sky is truly the limit. Since Green's professional wrestling debut in 2014, she's been on a long road to the WWE. It's all she wanted to do in her career and she got very close to her dream of being on the main roster in 2018. After appearing on Tough Enough season 6 in 2015, Green would eventually land a developmental deal with NXT. She was signed to the brand until 2020 when the global pandemic hit.

Throughout her journey, she's been a huge fan of the Divas era -- including Total Divas -- as it was a huge reason for her getting into wrestling. On the Lightweights Podcast, Green noted that every time she was given a sliver of WWE, she thought that was it. "I thought, 'I'm going to be the next Nikki and Brie Bella.'"

She expanded on what exactly she meant by that reference, diving into just how influential the Garcias (formerly The Bella Twins) have been to pop culture and women's wrestling. While they had their bright careers within WWE, it allowed them to venture out to start various companies including their wine business, Bonita Bonita. "I think the Bellas have it right," Green said. "Like I think they have a great work life balance, they take time for their love life, their family, they still work all the time; they're still bosses. They still make a ton of money. That's a life that every female wants to live, right? Like you want to have kids but you still want to have income and something that makes you feel like you're needed. Not just kids, a job, a business, whatever it is, I think they're doing it right. The Bellas are killing it on all facets."

Since Green's return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, she has become one half of the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with both Sonya Deville and Piper Niven. Deville has been out of action since July of 2023 after suffering a torn ACL. Niven is currently out recovering from a hand injury she sustained a month ago. This has allowed Green to take on a more prominent role in the singles division, most recently competing in the Last Chance Battle Royal for a spot in the Elimination Chamber.