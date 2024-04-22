AEW Champion Pokes Fun at Cody Rhodes and Triple H's WWE WrestleMania 40 Celebration

Cody Rhodes finished the story. Earlier this month at WWE WrestleMania 40, Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to capture the WWE Championship, putting a period on a chapter that had eluded his family for decades. The American Nightmare's ascent to the top of the wrestling world had taken him completely across it, from the United Kingdom to Japan, creating a wrestling revolution in the process. That revolution would materialize into All Elite Wrestling, a start-up turned $2 billion dollar empire, founded by Tony Khan. Rhodes was positioned as a figurehead of AEW, both on television and behind the scenes, for three years before defecting back to WWE in 2022.

After two years of physical and mental battles, Rhodes reached the pinnacle of WWE, celebrating his aforementioned title victory with friends, family, and colleagues. Among those colleagues were WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Executive Director Bruce Prichard.

This celebration did not amuse AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm. Speaking at the AEW Dynasty post-show press conference, Storm asserted that AEW President Tony Khan will never join her in a post-victory celebration.

"Antony (Tony Khan), I promise no matter how many matches I win, no matter how many stories I finish, I will never call you into the ring to celebrate with me," Storm said. "Being Timeless means I'm not on your watch. My success is my own, and you're damn lucky to be a part of it."

Storm defeated Thunder Rosa at AEW Dynasty to retain the AEW Women's Championship, continuing her 154-day reign. Prior to these comments at Rhodes, Storm called out WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

