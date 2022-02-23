Nixon Newell Misses Wrestling but Needed to Recharge

Fans of professional wrestling are looking forward to the day where Nixon Newell (formerly Tegan Nox of WWE) will be back in a wrestling ring, and she would instantly bolster any Women’s Division. Like others who were released by WWE over the past two years, Newell had a 90-day non-compete clause, and while that kept her from immediately going to another company, Newell recently revealed the time off did have its positives. In a new interview with Chris Denker of Into The Danger Zone, Newell talked about missing wrestling, but also taking advantage of the time away to relax and recharge.

“I miss wrestling, I really do. I miss being in front of the fans, building a bond with the fans, throwing myself around, but it’s been nice to give my body a little bit of time off,” Newell said. “Wrestling for ten years, almost nonstop, even when I was in rehab, I was still working out every day, doing hard stuff. For ten years, my body was like, ‘I f****** hate you.’ The last 90 days, I’ve been in the ring like three times. My body has needed to relax and recharge. It’s been bloody lovely, but I do miss wrestling. I’m hoping that soon I can figure something out.”

As for what’s next, Newell has several people she would love to jump into the ring with, and no matter where she ends up, she will be ready to hit the ground running.

“Whoever books me [laughs]. There are so many people from so many different companies I want to work with. I’d like to work with Ruby Soho again, we did some stuff on the Indies and CHIKARA, which was so much fun. She’s one of my favorite people to be in the ring with,” Newell said.

“I’d like to actually have time with Deonna to go longer than three minutes, including entrances,” Newell said. “Chelsea Green, Mickie James, Serena Deeb. Let me wrestle Serena. Taylor Wilde. I have such a huge list of people I want to work with, not just from IMPACT or AEW, just worldwide. I’m happy to be a free agent for a little while, but still get my toes wet until I eventually find somewhere that I feel is home. Who knows when that will be.”

Serena Deeb recently teased that the company had signed some strong wrestlers as part of its Women’s Division, and since then we’ve only seen one new addition to the division revealed. Perhaps Newell will be one of the new additions, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Recently Newell’s former NXT teammate Athena (Ember Moon in WWE) started making appearances again and popping up in Warrior Wrestling and more, while Taya Valkyrie (who was in NXT briefly) showed up in AAA. Newell and Toni Storm, who both departed WWE last year, have yet to show up in another company, but any Women’s Division would benefit from their addition.

H/T Fightful