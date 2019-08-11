NXT TakeOver Toronto: Street Profits Retain the NXT Tag Team Championships

The Undisputed Era’s mission to capture every championship in NXT came to a screeching halt early Saturday night, as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (the Street Profits) retained the NXT tag titles against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

The final sequence saw Dawkins nail both of his opponents with a spear, followed by Ford hitting a top rope frog splash on O’Reilly for the win.

The Undisputed Era still has a chance to walk out with some gold, as Roderick Strong will take on Velveteen Dream and Pete Dunne for the NXT North America Championship, while Adam Cole will look to defend the NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano.

Dawkins and Ford began appearing on Monday Night Raw each week starting back in early July. While the pair have not competed in a match, they have cut numerous promos backstage while interacting with the likes of Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins.

It’s worth noting that Fish and O’Reilly cut an online promo backstage afterwards, pointing out that O’Reilly wasn’t the legal man when he was pinned.