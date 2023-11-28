Randy Orton Addresses Feud with The Bloodline and Makes a New Enemy on WWE Raw

Randy Orton made his valiant return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames, helping the team of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins take down Judgement Day, and tonight Orton had a few things to get off his chest now that he's back in action. Orton couldn't be more thrilled to be back, but he also revealed he has some unfinished business to attend to and a bag of receipts to hand out in the form of RKOs. Orton would specify, saying that he has issues with every single member of the Bloodline, including Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, but then Rhea Ripley came out to let him know that things have changed. It would now appear that Orton has a new enemy in The Judgement Day, so it may be a minute before he gets to throwdown with Reigns and The Bloodline.

After a big reception from the crowd, Orton said, "Thank you Thank you. That whole time I was gone, guys, it gave me plenty of time to think about all my accomplishments, my accolades, but you've heard all that before. I don't want to bore you to death because there are a lot of them, but that one particular thing that I've never done was compete at WarGames. So when my dear friend the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes picked up the phone and gave me a call, of course I was in. Of course I was in."

"There was another reason I wanted to be a part of WarGames, and that's because WarGames was created by the late great Dusty Rhodes, and to be part of that match is to be part of Wrestling history, and that's what wrestling is all about, making moments. And Saturday I got to make a moment," Orton said.

Then Orton addressed his future. "I've got a bit of unfinished business to attend to, and that business has to do with The Bloodline. Now if anybody kind of gets where they were coming from, it's me. I kind of made a career of putting people on the shelf. Maybe I can forgive but I can't forget. Matter is I've got a bag of receipts for every single member, and when I say that, I mean every single member," Orton said. "Nashville, I feel you know what form of receipts those are going to come in. Those are going to come in the form of the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment, R...K...O!"

Rhea Ripley then came out and told Orton the landscape has changed in WWE, and that the Bloodline has fallen. While WarGames was a bump in the road, Judgement Day is here to stay. Orton said "She says a lot of things have changed, and it's true, a lot of things have changed since I was out. Seriously a lot of things have changed Rhea, but the one thing that hasn't changed, that will never change while I am here, is that no one tells Randy Orton what to do." Then Orton took a shot at Ripley, calling out her nickname of Mami and saying "Daddy's back!"

Rhea said she gave Orton a chance, but now he's made an enemy, and things won't be easy. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio then came and attacked Orton, but Orton came back and hit McDonagh with an RKO and then challenged Dominik to a match later in the night.

What did you think of Orton's return to Raw? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!