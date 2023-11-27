CM Punk and Randy Orton Share a Friendly Exchange at WWE Survivor Series

CM Punk has once again changed the culture. The Second City Saint ended his nearly decade-long sabbatical from WWE this past weekend when he returned to the company at WWE Survivor Series. Punk's appearance was essentially a post-credits scene on the event, as "Cult of Personality" echoed throughout the Allstate Arena after the headlining War Games match concluded. While fan cameras caught Drew McIntyre furiously walking out and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins having an enraged outburst, neither were shown on WWE TV. For now, Punk's return is completely disconnected from any WWE storyline, something that will likely change on WWE Monday Night Raw.

While those fan cameras proved that Punk already has his fair share of enemies in the WWE locker room, he does seemingly have at least one friend.

Randy Orton Reacts to CM Punk's WWE Return

(Photo: WWE)

The Viper was all smiles during the Straight Edge Superstar's shock comeback.

As captured by multiple fan videos from WWE Survivor Series, CM Punk hit Randy Orton's signature pose on the entrance ramp after the premium live event went off the air. Punk was doing the pose in jest, as he was seen laughing and waving towards Orton after it. Orton found the moment amusing as well, as he returned Punk's friendly gesture with a mimic of Punk's watch tap and a wave of his own.

Lmaoo CM Punk doing Randy Orton’s pose the goats are really back man



pic.twitter.com/5mcKlCELpS — 𝒜.𝒲 🇵🇸 (@AWV23) November 26, 2023

CM Punk and Randy Orton's In-Ring History

Punk and Orton have a past as both partners and opponents, but most commonly shared the ring as bitter enemies in storyline.

Their first encounter came at WWE Unforgiven 2008 when Orton and his Legacy stablemates attacked Punk, who was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time, backstage. This resulted in Punk being forced to vacate the championship, ending his first world title reign without ever getting pinned for the gold.

It would take three years for Punk to get his hands on Orton in a singles capacity. The two would square off at WWE WrestleMania 27 with the roles reversed. Orton was now a singles babyface while Punk operated as a ruthless heel and a leader of a stable to boot. Orton got the victory over Punk at the Showcase of the Immortals when he countered a springboard clothesline into an RKO. They would have three other singles contests over the next two years both on weekly television and pay-per-view.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for coverage of CM Punk's WWE Monday Night Raw return tonight at 8 PM ET on USA Network.