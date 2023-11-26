WWE Survivor Series: Randy Orton Returns to Help Cody's Team Win Men's WarGames Match

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 kicked things off with an intense Women's WarGames match, so the men really had to live up to things with the Men's WarGames match! Things have been setting into place for the last few weeks as Judgment Day have started to run roughshod across WWE Monday Night Raw, and thus they had forced Cody Rhodes to team up with Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in order to stop them at WarGames. Then things got even more interesting when Drew McIntyre joined Judgment Day's side, and Randy Orton was teased to be joining Cody's team.

Things started looking grim when Randy Orton was stated to not be in the arena by the time the match actually got started, so Seth Rollins was forced to start the match against Finn Balor with a man down. It developed at a quick pace with JD McDonaugh entering, followed by Jey Uso, Damien Priest (who notably stopped Drew McIntyre from entering), Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and finally Dominik Mysterio. But as the clock continued to wind down (and Seth demanded to know if he was coming), soon the fifth member of Cody's team arrives and Randy Orton finally debuted.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Match Card and Results

There was a brief moment where Rhea appeared with the Money in the Bank briefcase in the hopes of cashing it in, but thankfully was interrupted by Randy as he comes in with a fire. As the WarGames match officially begins, it's then a few standout moments as JD Monaugh tries to escape to the top of the cage before getting caught by Sami and Seth. After getting tossed off, Randy intercepts with an RKO before he hits the ground. With Cody delivering a final Cody Cutter to Damien Priest, it's a win for Cody's team thanks to Randy.

The WWE Survivor Series: War Games 2023 premium live event is now going on at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, and you can check it out now streaming on Peacock. The match card and results so far break down as such:

Women's WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch def. Damage CTRL

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. The Miz

Santos Escobar def. Dragon Lee

WWE Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) def. Zoey Stark

Men's WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton vs. Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre

