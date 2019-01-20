Update on The Revival Requesting Their Release From WWE, Time Left On Contracts

Despite reportedly requesting their release this past Monday night, The Revival continued to work WWE‘s live event circuit this weekend.

The team, comprised of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, have been unhappy with their use in WWE for quite some time and reportedly requested their release during RAW on Monday night. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the team had planned on asking Vince McMahon for their release prior to performing on RAW this past week but McMahon was busy with Braun Strowman’s segment. Instead, they requested their release later in the evening following their match.

WWE has not granted the team a release and its not known yet if they will do so. The duo is signed until April of next year, and with AEW currently on a mission to sign all of the top available talent they can, WWE is well within their right to refuse the release request. WWE could certainly choose to have the team locked up for quite some time and hold them off the road, similar to what happened with Neville for many months (though he was eventually granted a release).

At WWE’s live event on Friday night in San Antonio (which also featured a surprise return to the ring by Kurt Angle), the Revival competed against Bobby Roode and Chad Gable in what was reported to be a tremendous match.

While the team awaits word on how their release request will be handled, they have made steps to ensure some success following their WWE run (whether that is this year or next). Dash Wilder trademarked the term #FTR on January 1st, which was no coincidence.

While Wilder and Dawson claim #FTR stands for “Forever The Revival,” it has also been used by Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson (The Young Bucks) during a well publicized social media feud with the team that will hopefully someday result in what would be a great match between the two teams. The Bucks use the letters to stand for “Fix The Revival” and “F— The Revival.”

I love giving those guys a hard time but would love to wrestle them. #FTR //t.co/dDBQGzSdBP — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) July 3, 2017

Time will tell on what happens with The Revival. While they have continued to work the live event circuit, it’s entirely possible WWE could eventually pull them from television entirely to reduce their exposure on their way out of the company.