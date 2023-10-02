Rey Mysterio Reveals Post-WWE Plans on Cold As Balls (Exclusive)

Even at 48 years old, Rey Mysterio remains a full-time member of the WWE roster. The current WWE United States Champion made his return to WWE in Fall 2018 and has not looked back, working regularly on Monday Night Raw and WWE SmackDown for the past five years. This most recent run of Rey's career has been dedicated to helping new talent blossom, including his son, Dominik Mysterio. When Dominik first began wrestling for WWE, many criticized him for being too bland and riding the coattails of the Mysterio name. Dominik successfully went 180 on that perception when he turned heel in September 2022, attacking his father and establishing himself as the most hated man in the company. That turn led to a father vs. son match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Despite defeat, Dominik emerged as a bigger star.

Since that feud with his son wrapped up, Rey has been working with Latino World Order on WWE SmackDown, helping frontman Santos Escobar come into his own. While Rey has showed no signs of slowing down, he is already pondering what life will look like after his in-ring career is over.

Rey Mysterio Reveals Post-WWE Plans

(Photo: WWE, Cold As Balls)

In an exclusive clip shared with ComicBook.com, Cold As Balls host Kevin Hart asked Rey Mysterio what's next for him after WWE.

"Right now, you're 48 years old. What are you think about for after?" Hart asked.

"I think more than anything is to give some time back to my wife," Rey replied. "[She] has put her career on the line and her time to raise two kids to support me, to let me pursue my dream to wrestle. My lifetime, I just want to be able to enjoy and share it with her."

You can watch the exclusive clip below...

When Will Rey Mysterio Retire?

(Photo: WWE)

Rey Mysterio is in extremely limited company when it comes to his professional wrestling career. He wrestled his first match at just 14 years old in 1989, which makes him one of a select few to say they've wrestled in five different decades. After impressing in WCW, Rey made his name in WWE, winning world titles and headlining pay-per-views over the course of 13 years. He departed WWE for an indie run in 2015, which even included a main event match at the inaugural ALL IN.

Rey has teased retirement multiple times in his current WWE run. While he does not wrestle as demanding of a schedule anymore, and his in-ring ability proves he can still go, Rey has less time in front of him than behind.

Rey Mysterio's Cold As Balls episode premieres on Tuesday at 11 AM ET on the LOL Network YouTube channel.