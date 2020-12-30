Watch: Ric Flair Appears on Kevin Hart's 'Cold as Balls' Season Finale

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on the season finale of Kevin Hart's YouTube series, "Cold as Balls," where he was interviewed by the comedian while the pair took ice baths. Hart started off by asking if Flair always knew he had the ability the capture the attention of a crowd, and "The Nature Boy" said he knew he had it (what he called "Naitchin'") since he was 14. The movie star then brought up how the hip hop community had fully embraced Flair in recent years, mentioning his appearance in the music video for "Ric Flair Drip" by 21 Savage, Offset and Metro Boomin.

Other questions included his favorite wrestling moment, which he said was his retirement match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24. Hart the brought in his pseudo-feud with The Rock by trying to insult "The Peope's Champ." Flair, however, had nothing but nice things to say about the man.

"He's the real deal," Flair said, adding that if the two were in their prime at the same time "they would've had to build to build new arenas."

"When I see him, he's so damn entertaining," he added. "He's got skills where he can sing and he can play instruments. I didn't have that, but I had that energy."

The interview wrapped with a few questions about Flair's daughter, Charlotte

"She blew right past me," Ric said. "I didn't pass the torch she took it."

He then said seeing her success is a gift and "Far bigger than anything I ever accomplished is to see her not just be good, but be great."

Flair will be one of the many former WWE stars to appear on next week's Monday Night Raw, dubbed "Legends Night." The show will be headlined by a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee.