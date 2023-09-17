Rhea Ripley Wants an Intergender Match With a Multi-Time Former WWE Champion

Rhea Ripley wants a match with Randy Orton. The reigning Women's World Champion has flirted with intergender matches in WWE in the past, with the latest being when she got directly involved in the Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. Judgement Day tag title match at Payback earlier this month. Ripley was asked about male opponents she'd love to take on in a recent interview with Sportskeeda and mentioned 14-time world champion Randy Orton. "The Viper" has a history of nailing members of the women's division with RKOs in the past (whether it be in a match or just a promo segment), including The Fabulous Moolah, Stacy Keibler, Stephanie McMahon, Beth Phoenix and Nia Jax. Orton has been out of action for over a year due to a back injury that required fusion surgery.

"There's one more person that everyone keeps throwing at me, and that's Randy Orton," Ripley said. "They want Randy to come back so that I could get RKO'd because I keep sticking my business in the men's business. 'Rhea Ripley keeps hitting the men. They can't hit her back.' They can hit me back. They just choose not to. You know why? Because they know their place, they know their role, and they know Mami's always on top."

Rhea Ripley Pitches a Huge Match for WrestleMania XL

In a separate recent interview with India Today, Ripley discussed the possibility of defending her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL next April. Despite the two being on the same roster and coming face-to-face a couple of times, the pair have yet to share the ring since Ripley won her title at WrestleMania 39. Lynch has since won the NXT Women's Championship and will reportedly pull double duty on both NXT and Raw going forward.

"I expect a huge challenge from the Man, Becky. She has definitely made her a name for herself in this company. She's accomplished so much. She's going down in history, as one of the best," she said. "She will 110 percent be in the Hall of Fame one day. But at the end of the day, when you step in the ring with Mami, it's a whole different sort of challenge. If it were to be myself and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, you know, I invite that challenge."

"I would like to see what the outcome would be. I would love to step in the ring with her. I think it would be a great challenge," Ripley continued. "But at the same time, I feel like she doesn't exactly know what Mami is capable of. Like what happened at WrestleMania 39, Charlotte underestimated me. She thought I was still the child that she wrestled at WrestleMania 36. I'm not. I'm a completely different animal. I've got quite a collection going. I think that if we had Becky to the list, I think everyone would be quite happy with that."