Rhea Ripley Teases Dream Match at WWE WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley has dominated the Monday Night Raw women's division all year long. The Aussie superstar kicked off 2023 by winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match in impressive fashion, joining the bout as the first entrant and outlasting all 29 other competitors. Ripley would use her guaranteed title shot at WWE WrestleMania 39 to challenge then-WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, seeking vengeance after losing to her on the Grandest Stage of Them All at WWE WrestleMania 36. In one of the most critically-acclaimed matches of the weekend, Ripley dethroned Flair to win the gold and has held the now-rebranded WWE Women's World Championship ever since.

Over the past five months, Ripley has ran through all challengers. She has defeated the likes of Zelina Vega and Natalya convincingly. While these victories have helped establish Ripley as a strong champion, fans are still waiting for that one rivalry that takes her reign into the stratosphere.

Rhea Ripley Looks to Becky Lynch Match at WrestleMania 40

(Photo: WWE)

The Nightmare wants to take on The Man.

As WWE nears the mid-point of its unofficial season, Rhea Ripley noted that she sees Becky Lynch as her culminating obstacle.

"I expect a huge challenge from the Man, Becky. She has definitely made her a name for herself in this company. She's accomplished so much. She's going down in history, as one of the best," Ripley told India Today. "She will 110 percent be in the Hall of Fame one day. But at the end of the day, when you step in the ring with Mami, it's a whole different sort of challenge. If it were to be myself and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, you know, I invite that challenge."

Ripley and Lynch have squared off on just one occasion, meeting inside an NXT ring back in 2019 during the build to WWE Survivor Series. There was no decisive winner in that bout due to outside interference.

"I would like to see what the outcome would be. I would love to step in the ring with her. I think it would be a great challenge," Ripley continued. "But at the same time, I feel like she doesn't exactly know what Mami is capable of. Like what happened at WrestleMania 39, Charlotte underestimated me. She thought I was still the child that she wrestled at WrestleMania 36. I'm not. I'm a completely different animal. I've got quite a collection going. I think that if we had Becky to the list, I think everyone would be quite happy with that."