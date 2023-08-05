Rhea Ripley on the Fan Reaction To Her Being Left Off the WWE SummerSlam 2023 Card (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley continues to be one of the hottest WWE stars week after week as both the Women's World Champion and a member of the dominant Judgement Day faction. But despite her heavy involvement on Monday Night Raw and NXT recently, she doesn't have a match booked for Saturday's SummerSlam event at Ford Field in Detroit. It looked like WWE was setting the stage for her to defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez, but WWE seemingly postponed the match after Ripley brutally attacked her on this week's Raw. WWE fans have been vocally frustrated by the decision to leave Ripley off SummerSlam ever since, and "The Eradicator" herself has taken notice.

"I appreciate it, I do," Ripley told ComicBook on Friday. "All us women appreciate it. Because at the end of the day, we work all year round for opportunities like this. SummerSlam, it's a massive, massive show for the WWE. It's our second biggest (premium live event) of the year. So to not be on it, it's a little bit heartbreaking, but at the end of the day I know that we're all still going to be fighting for the next spot and the next PLE will come up. There's PLEs all the time now. So we will get our shot as well. But yeah, SummerSlam, it's cool to say that you're on it, and I appreciate everyone for backing us girls up."

Did WWE make a mistake by leaving Ripley off Saturday's card? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules)

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat Rules) World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor WWE Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules)

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

SummerSlam Battle Royal

Rhea Ripley on The Judgement Day Surpassing The Bloodline

Between Ripley's title reign, Dominik Mysterio's NXT North American Championship, Damian Priest's Money in the Bank contract and Finn Balor's status as No. 1 contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, The Judgement Day looks poised to establish itself as the dominant faction in the WWE now that The Bloodline's numbers are dwindling. Ripley said elsewhere in the interview that she's confident that her faction could have a years-long saga similar to Roman Reigns' group.

"I 100% think that we could," Ripley said. "I think that we could overdo the Bloodline too. I think we could take over and prove why we are the most dominant force here in the WWE. At the end of the day, they might be blood, but we're family."