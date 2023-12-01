Ric Flair Addresses Negativity, Willing to Walk Away if He's Embarrassing AEW

Tony Khan surprised everyone when he revealed Ric Flair to be AEW's newest signing, which was a gift to Sting as part of his retirement tour. The two stars are set to be part of this week's AEW Rampage, which was previously taped, but those who watched that taping were soon talking about part of Flair's promo, which has caused some backlash. According to those who were at the taping, there was a part of Flair's promo where he "invited all the women in the audience from ages 18 to 28 to meet him in his hotel room. No boyfriends or husbands." That caused a lot of discussion, and Flair took to Twitter to address the criticisms, telling Khan that he is more than willing to walk away if he's causing AEW any embarrassment (via Fightful).

On Twitter Flair wrote, "I Am So Tired Of Hearing All This Negativity! I Don't Need To Work, And I Don't Need The Money. Can't I Simply Enjoy Being By My Dear Friend @Sting's Side For The Next Few Months Without So Much Hatred? I Know I'm Old, But That Doesn't Mean I Can't Enjoy Life! I Have Earned The Right To Do Whatever I Want & I'm Exactly Where I Want To Be! I Appreciate Everything @TonyKhan, But I'm More Than Willing To Walk Away If I Am Embarrassing You And Your Company. All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry!"

That drew responses from Chris Jericho, telling Flair not to worry about it, and it's unlikely Flair will actually leave AEW over it. It remains to be seen if Khan will address it directly at some point, but for now fans can watch the promo for themselves when it airs on Friday night in Rampage's usual timeslot.

In the announcement of Flair's signing with AEW, the press release stated, "Ric cemented his legacy as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time long ago, and now his world-renowned persona and his amazing wrestling mind will be major assets to AEW's programming and our position globally. Most importantly, it's fitting that the final chapter of Sting's iconic career will unfold on TBS with Ric Flair by his side."

Part of the announcement was that Flair's Wooooo! Energy was also revealed to be the official drink of AEW. "I've been in the wrestling business for over 50 years," said Flair. "Together with AEW and Wooooo! Energy, I've never been more excited, and I've never had more energy! When the Nature Boy promises a show, you know how it's gonna go! Wooooo!"

"We've all been a part of a 'Wooooo!' moment. Time stops, crowds erupt, and people unite to celebrate the extraordinary. It's electric. You hear it, feel it, and never forget it," said Chad Bronstein, President and Chairman of Carma HoldCo, parent company of Wooooo! Energy. "This is so much more than a partnership. Together, Ric Flair, AEW and everyone at Wooooo! Energy will create more unforgettable moments for generations of wrestling fans."