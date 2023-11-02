Ric Flair Wants to Work With Andrade El Idolo, MJF, Jay Lethal in AEW (Exclusive)

The Nature Boy is All Elite. Ric Flair has signed a multi-year contract with AEW that will see him appear on television and will also make his Wooooo! Energy the official energy drink of All Elite Wrestling. Flair's AEW deal comes just a couple of weeks after he made his AEW debut, making a surprise appearance as Tony Khan's gift to Sting. Sting is currently on his farewell tour, as he will officially retire from in-ring competition next spring at AEW Revolution. Flair made it clear that he wants to be at that event and by Sting's side for his last couple of months, but this multi-year deal suggests that he will be doing much more than just working with his longtime rival.

Ric Flair Reveals AEW Stars He Wants to Work With

Ric Flair is just getting started with AEW.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Flair responded enthusiastically about the idea of working with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo on AEW TV.

"I would love to manage him. There's not too many guys in the ring that are better than him technically. Man, he can do anything. You watch him and Bryan Danielson. He did some stuff I've never seen him do before and I've seen him do everything. He's unreal. He just needs a mouthpiece. He's been taking English for a couple of years, but it is just hard to certainly understand and can speak it."

Flair previously appeared in Andrade's corner at a Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide show in 2021. Andrade currently wrestles primarily on AEW Collision as a singles babyface.

Beyond his family, Flair pointed to one man at the top of his list: MJF.

"MJF most definitely. I've got to get Tony to let me be a heel for a moment," Flair said. "That kid is great. He's the top of his game right now is still very young."

While Andrade and MJF would be fairly new combinations for Flair, he also has plenty of familiar faces within the AEW locker room, including his final in-ring opponents Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. When asked if there's a chance we could see a sequel to his and Lethal's iconic Wooooo!-off from TNA in 2010, Flair noted he's all for it.

"Oh, I'd love it. I'm a big fan of Jay. Hell, he and Jarrett owe me money!" Flair said. "They're great together. I'm happy for Jeff and I think the world of Jay Lethal, he's one of the most entertaining people in the world. He can do me and [Randy] Savage better than we could do ourselves."

All these possibilities lie in Flair's AEW future, which he says if the phone rings, he's ready to go.

"If they need me, I'm there," Flair said. "Tony is a great guy and money's not an object for Tony."