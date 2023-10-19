Ric Flair Details New eBay Partnership: "One of the Biggest Things I've Ever Been Part Of."

Ric Flair is still championed by many as the greatest professional wrestler of all time. The 16-time world champion made a name for himself in the 1970s and 1980s by taking over the territory scene before forming The Four Horsemen and dominating the National Wrestling Alliance. Aside from his legendary rivalry with Dusty Rhodes in the NWA, Flair's most famed years came in the 1990s when he became the poster boy for World Championship Wrestling. His WCW tenure saw him capture the WCW World Championship seven times which in turn made him synonymous with the "big gold" belt.

Ric Flair's Iconic Career Immortalized in New Collectibles

Ric Flair is stylin' and profilin' in a new series of collectibles.

As showcased by the eBay booth at New York Comic Con, the Nature Boy has been immortalized in a batch of various unique items created by Celebrity Mint. This new collection is headlined by a solid silver Ric Flair commemorative round as well as a a golden trading card.

"We launched them [on October 14th] and it's been off to a really successful couple hours. If it keeps going like this, we'll be making another because it's a limited series," Flair said. "After they're all gone, which really is unique in itself, we'll go back and negotiate another one or make another one. It's one of the biggest things I've ever been part of."

This first batch wasted no time in pulling snapshots from Flair's most iconic matches.

"This is the robe I wore vs. [Ricky] Steamboat in Chicago," Flair said of the photograph used in his trading card. "Chi Town Heat."

That particular red-threaded robe was a favorite of Flair's but it escaped his grasps far before he could get the most out of it.

"I wore it a lot actually. I lost that robe on a flight coming back from Germany," Flair continued. "I got off the plane and had it overhead in the rack, walked through customs. This is before 9/11, so there was no big deal. By the time I got back to the plane, it was gone with five minutes. Somebody hiked it."

The final collectible features a golden Ric Flair encased in the aforementioned solid silver commemorative round.

"It's called gold inlay," Flair described the piece. "Solid silver with a gold inlay and which makes it even look cooler. I love it."

You can check out Flair's new collectibles here.