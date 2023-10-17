Ric Flair Has High Hopes For The Iron Claw

Another professional wrestling story is coming to the big screen. Following previous major motion-picture wrestling stories like The Wrestler and Fighting With My Family, A24 is bringing The Iron Claw to theaters this December. Chronicling the tragic tale of the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw brings top Hollywood talent like Zac Efron (Kevin Von Erich) and Jeremy Allen White (Kerry Von Erich) with real-life wrestlers including AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (Lance Von Erich) and Chavo Guerrero Jr. (The Sheik). The cast of characters goes beyond the Von Erich family specifically, as major names from that time period in wrestling like Harley Race and Ric Flair will be portrayed by Kevin Anton and Aaron Dean Eisenberg, respectively.

Ric Flair Responds to The Iron Claw

(Photo: A24)

The Nature Boy is looking forward to the world understanding the Von Erichs' story.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con while promoting his upcoming eBay collectible items, Ric Flair is hoping The Iron Claw does justice to the tragedy that struck the Von Erich family.

"I'm happy they're finally doing it," Flair said. "I think it's like 20 years too late because a lot of people don't, unless you understand wrestling, don't remember who the Von Erichs were. It was a tragic thing. Myself and The [Fabulous] Freebirds were there for the whole thing. I hope it comes out and reflects on just how tragic it was."

As the 16-time world champion alludes to, Flair was an active competitor in and around the territories while the Von Erichs were at their heights. Flair's relationship with the Von Erichs will be on display in The Iron Claw as he is set to be played by actor Aaron Dean Eisenberg.

"I never did," Flair said when asked if he got the chance to meet Eisenberg. "They wanted me to fly out to Dallas, but I never had an opportunity to. I was traveling a lot at the time."

Flair has had a busy past calendar year. The WWE Hall of Famer stepped back into the ring in Summer 2022 for Ric Flair's Last Match, a pay-per-view headlined by his final in-ring bout alongside son-in-law Andrade El Idolo. Since then, Flair has taken to the road for a number of convention appearances and interview opportunities.

The Iron Claw hits theaters on December 22nd.