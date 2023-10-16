Ric Flair Responds to Charlotte and Jade Cargill's WWE SmackDown Stand-Off

The season premiere of WWE SmackDown seemingly served as an early teaser trailer For WWE WrestleMania 40. The blue brand broadcast featured two brief, silent standoffs: Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns standing opposite Cody Rhodes and top prospect Jade Cargill confronting the most decorated women's champion of all-time, Charlotte Flair. While Reigns and Rhodes would be a rematch, Jade vs. Charlotte is a first-time-ever bout that fans have dreamt of for years. Charlotte and Jade have shown respect to one another on social media when they were in separate companies, but now that they share a locker room, it appears that it will be all business moving forward.

Ric Flair Responds to Charlotte's Stand-Off With Jade Cargill

(Photo: WWE)

Speaking to ComicBook.com at New York Comic Con while promoting his upcoming eBay collectible items, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair weighed in on daughter Charlotte Flair's recent confrontation with Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown.

"Anything she does is money. If I give you my thoughts on it, she'll get mad because she doesn't like me talking about it. But I mean, you heard the crowd," Flair said. "Sometimes, it's meant to happen. I don't know whether Jade is gonna spend some time at NXT or not. I'm not sure. As a father's standpoint, as a wrestling fan, Jade don't want nothing to do with The Queen."

As Flair alluded to, Jade's permanent home within WWE is uncertain. She has made three televised appearances now, showing face at WWE Fastlane, WWE NXT, and now WWE SmackDown. Early reports indicated that she would call Monday Night Raw home, but recent television points to any of WWE's three brands being a possibility.

If Jade vs. Charlotte were to go down at WWE WrestleMania 40 in April, it's unclear as to if it would be a standard singles bout or a title match. Neither woman is a champion right now, but Charlotte is always an arm's length away from gold. The Queen has held a women's title on the main roster 13 times and has two NXT Women's Championship reigns to boot. If her black and gold title reigns are counted towards her overall world title count, that makes Charlotte a 15-time champion, one reign shy of tying her father's record.

"I know," Flair responded when ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley noted that Charlotte is coming for that record-breaking 17 title wins. "She hates me saying it, but it's the greatest thing the company could do."