Ric Flair Launches Wooooo! Wings Restaurants in Six US Cities

Ric Flair and Kitchen Data Systems announced back in June that they would be opening a chicken wing restaurant themed after "The Nature Boy" called Wooooo! Wings. The first location was set up during the Starrcast V convention this past weekend and on Tuesday Flair announced the six cities where fans can order via Uber Eats — Nashville, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Huntsville, Jacksonville & Tuscaloosa.

"Wooooo! Wings' legendary flavors and world championship wings will be prepared by Kitchen Data Systems' (KDS) KitchPartner restaurants. KitchPartners belong to a network managed by KDS' proprietary software, which matches member restaurants with brands to launch new virtual dining experiences, bringing extra revenue streams for both brands and their restaurant KitchPartners," the press release for the restaurant reads. "The Wooooo! Wings menu, developed by 'Team Flair' in conjunction with KDS' in-house chef, celebrates one of the sport's most charismatic characters with flavors that match his personal brand. The virtual restaurant opens with competitive advantages, bringing a reach of over 25M+ weekly from a combination of Ric Flair's podcast, social media accounts and those of his To Be The Man podcast's network, Podcast Heat.

"I love chicken wings and I really love flavors that hit you like a chop to the chest," Flair said in the release "To be the man, you've got to beat the man, and these championship wings and legendary flavors from Wooooo! Wings are THE MAN!"

"Living legends deserve epic flavors," Mike Jacobs, CEO and Founder of Kitchen Data Systems, explained. "We're thrilled to partner with Ric Flair and his partner, Podcast Heat, to offer this exceptional Delivery-1st dining experience. Created by Mr. Flair with our chef, the Wooooo! Wings menu embodies The Greatest Wrestler of All Time's passion for his sport and luxurious style in each chef-curated bite. KitchData is proud to have worked with Ric Flair on designing a menu worthy of his name, talent and, most important, his fans."

Flair competed in his final pro wrestling match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and Nashville. He and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the show's main event.