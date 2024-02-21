Ric Flair Movie in the Works From The Rock and Fighting With My Family Team

One of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling history is getting the biopic treatment, with another wrestling icon helping bring it to life. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions team are set to develop and produce a film about the life and career about the Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair.

Johnson announced the news on his social media platforms Wednesday afternoon, telling a personal story about his long-standing relationship with Flair and how much he has desired to turn the man's journey into a feature film. Flair had a close relationship with Johnson's father, which eventually led to a close relationship with Johnson.

"As a wild kid, who grew up in the wild world of professional wrestling, I idolized 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair," Johnson wrote in a statement on social media. "He was one of my heroes. And once I broke into the wrestling business and began to spill my own sweat and blood in arenas across America — my reverence for Ric turned to great respect. Because I realized just how rare and almost impossible it is to truly disrupt the wrestling business, and truly change the game — and that's exactly what Ric Flair did."

"Ric Flair had a relentless passion to be the greatest of all time, but with achieving that GOAT status — he also sacrificed it all and paid a heavy price. And lived to tell the story," he continued. "I've known Ric since I was 8 years old when he and my dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson were wrestling together in the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance). This project is personal for me and we at [Seven Bucks Productions] & [Kevin Misher films] can't wait to tell his unbelievable story.

WOO!

Johnson will be producing the Ric Flair movie for Seven Bucks, alongside his usual production partners Dany and Hiram Garcia. Also working on the film is Kevin Misher, who will produce for Misher Films. Misher previously worked with Seven Bucks on MGM's 2019 wrestling biopic Fighting With My Family. That film, starring Florence Pugh, told the story of professional wrestling star Saraya Knight, who was known for years as Paige in WWE.

