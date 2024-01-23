The Rock Says Match With Roman Reigns Would Be the "Greatest and Biggest WrestleMania of All Time"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is feeling pretty confident about a potential WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns. It's been a busy news day for WWE, with the news that WWE Raw will be moving to Netflix starting in January 2025, and that Dwayne Johnson is joining the WWE/TKO Board of Directors. This is pretty big for The Rock since his family has a long lineage in the wrestling business. But the topic on everyone's minds is when will he step into the ring with "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. Johnson broached that topic during a guest stint on ESPN's First Take.

Speaking with First Take, The Rock was asked about facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. "I'm a long gamer, I like to build, what this is, if myself & Roman Reigns were to main event #WrestleMania & I mean this very respectfully. We could put on the greatest & biggest 'Mania of all time," The Rock said. You gotta give him credit. He's still a showman through and through.

The Rock joins WWE Board of Directors

"Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like Rock. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights," said Vince McMahon, Executive Chairman of the Board, TKO.

"My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky 'Soulman' Johnson, would've never thought this day would come. Which is why I'm very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said. "Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, 'The Rock', is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I'm a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game changing. I'm very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I've been there, I'm still there and this is for them."

"I am thrilled to partner with Dwayne and welcome his immense talent to TKO's Board. Dwayne brings an incredible track record of creating content and building globally recognized consumer brands, and he will play a key role in realizing our ambitions for TKO," said Ariel Emanuel, CEO, TKO.