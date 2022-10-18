Ric Flair Compares a Possible Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair Title Feud to Legendary WrestleMania Clash

Since winning the Royal Rumble match in January 2021, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair has been all but unstoppable. The EST carried that momentum to a WWE WrestleMania 37 main event victory over Sasha Banks and had successful title defenses against the likes of Carmella and Bayley. While she would have a bump in the road at WWE SummerSlam 2021, where she was defeated in seconds by Becky Lynch, she got her swagger back come WWE WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when Belair defeated Lynch to recapture her title. To double down on her dominance, Belair defeated Lynch once again at WWE SummerSlam this past July.

While Belair has seemingly beaten every top superstar in the women's division, there is one name that has escaped her clean victory column: Charlotte Flair. Belair has faced the 13-time women's champion on three occasions, beating her twice by disqualification and losing once by pinfall.

As fans await Flair's seemingly imminent return, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has high expectations for a potential clash between his daughter and the current Raw Women's Champion.

"I have no inclination as to whether or not this will happen, but I think if Ashley [Charlotte Flair] wrestles Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, it'll be as big as Austin and Rock if they build it right," Flair said on the To Be The Man podcast. "They are the two best athletes ever, that I've seen in my career, to ever be in the same women's division. There are some other great workers, but for pure athletic ability, Bianca Belair and Ashley stand out. They could be the two best athletes in the company. I'm not kidding. Both are legitimate Division 1 athletes with credentials."

If this match goes down, it represents another chance for Belair to realize one of her long-term goals: pin all four horsewomen.

"So my goal is to just be in all the big moments and always come out on top. And eventually beat, and pin, all four horsewomen. That's a goal of mine," Belair said in a past interview. "I got Bayley, I got Sasha, Becky and Charlotte are next, so two out of four. That's my long-term goal."

Since giving that interview, Belair has secured multiple pinfall victories over Lynch, but has yet to have another crack at Flair. Those wheels could be set in motion in the coming weeks, as Flair is reportedly set to return soon.