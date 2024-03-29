Ring of Honor TV Title Defense and Huge STARDOM Trios Match Set for Supercard of Honor

Ring of Honor's next pay-per-view will emanate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during WrestleMania weekend. So far the event has three confirmed title matches: ROH Women's World Champion Athena vs. Hikaru Shida, ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Mark Briscoe and Billie Starkz vs. Queen Aminata for the finals of the ROH Women's World TV Championship.

Ahead of Kyle Fletcher's ROH TV Title defense against Blake Christian on Honor Club, Big Shotty Lee threw out his shot to challenge the winner of that match at Supercard of Honor. In his last eight matches, Johnson has come out on top as his stock in ROH continues to rise. Fletcher would retain the championship against Christian, marking his fourth victory since winning the championship at Final Battle in December.

Fletcher was reportedly having visa issues that were keeping him from competing in both AEW and ROH. He's returned in recent weeks to take on his United Kingdom stablemate and recent AEW signee Will Ospreay and has been part of the ongoing storyline between the Don Callis Family. His match on this week's Honor Club was his first match in ROH since January.

Additionally, the show also added a huge trios match between STARDOM talent. Mina Shirakawa, Maika and Mei Seira will take on Saya Kamitani, Tam Nakano and AZM. This is just the latest collaboration between AEW and STARDOM, something AEW President Tony Khan has been keen on starting for some time. At a recent set of tapings, Shirakawa made her ROH debut, seemingly starting kicking off the collaboration between companies.

This comes after Khan made a post on X (formerly Twitter calling out former STARDOM co-founder Rossy Ogawa following his termination from the company. Several STARDOM talents are said to be finishing up with the promotion this month, potentially heading to Ogawa's new promotion. Those talents include Utami Hayashishita, Giulia, MIRAI, Yuzuki and Mai Sakurai, according to Tokyo Sports.

ROH Supercard of Honor takes place at The Liacouras Center on Friday, April 5, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for the event are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.

