Tony Khan Unveils New Ring of Honor Championship Belt

Following AEW Collision in Garland, Texas, a set of Ring of Honor tapings took place in which AEW President Tony Khan unveiled a new title that is on its way to Ring of Honor. Much like how the men's division has an ROH TV Champion, the women's division is set to get one of their own. The historic announcement comes on the heels of Athena surpassing 370 days as ROH Women's World Champion.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



tony khan has announced a NEW ring of honor championship



ROH Women’s TV Championship! pic.twitter.com/CmTlRTkUtl — alexia 🎲 (@turnstiletribe) December 17, 2023

The division desperately needed stakes so in 2018 the first women's championship was announced -- the Women of Honor Championship. It lasted as long as a cup of coffee so they went back to the drawing board and introduced the ROH Women's World Championship in 2021. ROK-C (WWE's Roxanne Perez) was the inaugural champion, and although the title has only had for reigns -- ROK-C, Deonna Purrazzo, Mercedes Martinez and Athena -- each has been solid and dominant. Now the Ring of Honor women's division is steadily growing, with talent like Mercedes Martinez, Trish Adora, Diamanté, Lady Frost, Leila Grey, Kiera Hogan and Starkz appearing regularly.

With women's wrestling on the rise, it seems only right that a new championship should be in the mix in ROH. It not only creates a new set of stakes, it also allows more women to cycle through and get a good showing. Athena's run as women's champion has dominated the wrestling world. She's taken the title all over the independent wrestling scene and has defended it more times than there are Tony Khan-era ROH televised episodes.

Athena, dressed as the comics version of Bane, defended the championship this weekend at ROH Final Battle against 19 year old Billie Starkz. At this time it is unknown when a tournament will take place to crown the inaugural champion but there should be a bit more clarity on this week's episode of ROH on HonorClub.

Comicbook.com will continue to provide updates on the impending tournament and ROH. What are your thoughts on the new championship? Let us know in the comments!