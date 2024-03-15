Two Huge Title Matches Set for ROH Supercard of Honor

Ring of Honor is set to host its yearly Supercard of Honor pay-per-view WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During tonight's episode of Honor Club, the first two matches that will headline the event were announced and they're two huge title matches.

Eddie Kingston will defend the ROH World Championship against Mark Briscoe in a first-ever singles match between the two wrestling veterans. Though it's their first singles match together, it's not the first time they have stepped inside the squared circle with one another. They have wrestled each other numerous times opposite of each other in tag teams including in Ring of Honor. Mark of course teamed with Jay as the decorated and beloved Briscoes while Kingston was alongside Homicide.

Mark has challenged for the ROH World Championship on various occasions throughout his over two decade career but it's one title in ROH he hasn't held. He's a thirteen-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and a former ROH Six-Man Champion. Despite Mark never holding gold in ROH, his late brother Jay won the World title twice in his career. The first time was in 2013 when he defeated Kevin Steen (WWE's Kevin Owens) and the second time in 2014, defeating Michael Elgin at ROH All Star Extravaganza VI. In his second reign, he held the title for over 280 days.

A major women's match has also been set in stone: Athena defending the ROH Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida. The match is a long time coming. Back when Shida won the AEW Women's World Championship for a second time last summer, Shida revealed that she wants a rematch with Athena. They faced each other one-on-one just a single time in SHIMMER in 2014.

"Yeah, actually, I have one name. It's Athena. Yeah. We had just one single at SHIMMER," Shida told SEScoops. "It was a long time ago, but I really love that match. I'm watching her for a long time, of course, in AEW but before when she was in the other company, I saw her long time and always she's good. So yeah, I believe in this reign I wrestle her. I really want to."

Athena is the longest-reigning ROH Women's World Championship at over 460 days. She won the championship back in 2022 at ROH Final Battle, defeating Mercedes Martinez. During her dominating reign, she has defeated the likes of up-and-coming star Billie Starkz, Miyu Yamashita, Willow Nightingale, Kiera Hogan, and most recently Nyla Rose.

Tickets for Supercard of Honor on April 5 at The Liacouras Center are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

