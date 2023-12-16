New ROH TV Champion Crowned at ROH Final Battle

The Survival of the Fittest match for the vacant ROH TV Championship saw six men battling it out to become the new face of Ring of Honor. Dalton Castle, Lee Moriarty, Lee Johnson, Komander, Kyle Fletcher, and Bryan Keith put it all on the line for the match but only one came out on top.

The match began with Johnson tapping out to Moriarty who seemed to be the fan-favorite going into the match along with Keith. Moriarty picked up the second elimination of the night after some interference from Johnny TV, planting Castle into the mat with an impaler flatliner. From there, Keith used Moriarty's own move against him, the Tiger Driver, to eliminate him from the match. It was then down to Keith, Kommander, and Fletcher. Fletcher would take Keith out of the match with a tombstone and then the match really picked up. Kommander and Fletcher began a heated back and forth in the ring, throwing punches, kicking out of 450 splashes, a brain buster off the top turnbuckle from Fletcher to Kommander, before Fletcher finally pinned him with a hammerlock piledriver.

Aussie Open officially signed with AEW in May of 2023 after appearing on AEW television for almost a year. The decorated tag team was collecting titles all over the world and after winning the ROH Tag Team Championships, they seemed primed as the faces of the company. At AEW All In, MJF and Adam Cole defeated Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, putting an end to their reign at just 37 days. The decision confused fans but the team began moving into the AEW World Tag Team title picture which seemed like a good step for the team.

At AEW WrestleDream Davis suffered an injury in their AEW World Tag Team Title match against FTR, snapping his wrist. Though it seemed like the team were set to become the next champions, the injury would lead to the opposite. Davis has been off television ever since, allowing Fletcher to blossom as a singles competitor. With Davis continuing to rehab his injury and no definitive time table on his return, Fletcher got a new look, rocking red gear in place of his standard green attire. Since wrestling as a singles competitor, Fletcher has faced some of AEW's biggest stars and prospects, including Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Konosuke Takeshita. The title win at Final Battle marks Fletcher's first singles title win in a major promotion.

ROH Final Battle Results

Taya Valkyrie def. Jazmin Allure

The Von Erichs def. The Outrunners

Bryan Keith def. Jack Cartwheel

Daniel Garcia def. Blake Christian

El Hijo del Vikingo def. Black Taurus

ROH Six-Man Championships: The Mogul Embassy (c) def. TMDK

"I Quit" Match: Ethan Page makes Tony Nese quit

Nyla Rose def. Vertvixen

"Survival of the Fittest" for ROH World TV Title: Kyle Fletcher defeated five other men to win the title

ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) def. Tom Lawlor

Keith Lee def. Shane Taylor

Blackpool Combat Club vs. FTR and Mark Briscoe

ROH Women's World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Billie Starkz