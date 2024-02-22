Report: A Ring of Honor Champion Is Battling Visa Issues

Over the years, AEW has had their fair share of visa-related issues with its talent. While that doesn't necessarily mean it's a big problem, many of AEW's top stars aren't from the United States. Because of this, it's shelved people like former AEW champions Kenny Omega, Jamie Hayter, and the Lucha Bros until the issues were resolved. Sometimes it gets solved rather quickly but others can have a much harder time getting things resolved.

Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher who is currently the Ring of Honor Television Champion is currently one of those names. Fightful Select is reporting that the 25-year-old Australian born star was set to take place in a title program with Ethan Page but that has been put on hold. There are no details as to the severity of the situation but another AEW talent, RUSH, is going through the same issue. In his case, it appears to be a routine update of his information.

Fletcher has been a member of the AEW roster with his tag team partner Mark Davis since May of 2023. They previously appeared mostly with Will Ospreay as the United Empire but were acquired after Davis tore his meniscus and they had to relinquish the IWGP and NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championships. AEW President Tony Khan was said to have taken care of Davis' medical issues when they signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Since, they've dominated the tag team together and at one point seemed primed to take the tag team championships off of FTR. Unfortunately, Davis injured his wrist in their match at AEW WrestleDream. They had previously dropped the ROH tag team championships at AEW All In to Adam Cole and MJF as they shifted to a more prominent position in AEW.

Since Davis has been out injured, Fletcher has been on a hot streak in both AEW and ROH, Fletcher has wrestled people like former AEW World Champion Omega and Bryan Danielson who really gave him a leg up in his singles career. He is the current ROH Television Champion and has been since he captured the title in December at ROH Final Battle in a Survival Of The Fittest six-way elimination match. Fletcher's last match took place on the January 31 episode of AEW Dynamite against Chris Jericho.

