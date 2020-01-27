Roman Reigns Defeats King Corbin to Open Royal Rumble 2020

Roman Reigns finally took down King Corbin at the Royal Rumble on Sunday night, flattening the King of the Ring with a Spear on top of the Houston Astros dugout in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The bout spilled outside the ring almost immediately, but Corbin got the advantage when Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode ran out to interfere. Reigns got some much-needed assistance from The Usos, and humiliated Corbin by throwing him into a (surprisingly empty) port-a-potty and tipping it over.

Eventually the two made their way to the roof of the third base dugout. Corbin tried to take advantage with a steel chair, but eventually Reigns knocked him out with a spear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Roman Reigns defeats Baron Corbin in a pretty fun opener at the #RoyalRumble Bit of an anti-climatic ending but considering they’re both in the Rumble later it made sense not to take any ridiculous bumps. pic.twitter.com/oLiQ6EthF5 — GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) January 27, 2020

Reigns and Corbin have been feuding ever since they were placed on the same five-man team at Survivor Series. Corbin picked up a surprising win at TLC over “The Big Dog,” but only after Ziggler, Roode, The Revivial and a dozen security guards got involved.

Both men will play a role in the Men’s Royal Rumble match later in the night. Check out the full card for tonight’s show in the list below: