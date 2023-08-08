Roman Reigns Injury Update: Current Status for This Week's WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is currently dealing with an unknown injury he suffered during the SummerSlam main event this past weekend in Detroit, as first reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Sean Ross Sapp posted an update on the Reigns situation later in the day on Fightful Select, confirming Meltzer's report that Reigns was hurt early in the "Tribal Combat" match with Jey Uso. However, the plan is still for him to appear on this week's Friday Night SmackDown in a segment that was repeatedly advertised on this week's Monday Night Raw. He was already not advertised for the next few months of WWE TV, including next month's Payback pay-per-view in Pittsburgh.

"There were those who would likely be in the know in a creative capacity for Smackdown who hadn't even heard about the injury until word emerged Tuesday. We're told that as of Tuesday afternoon, it hadn't changed creative," Sapp wrote.

Cody Rhodes Wants a Rematch With Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes told reporters after defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam that he wants to make his way back to challenging Reigns for his Undisputed championship after their first encounter at WrestleMania 39 ended in controversial fashion. He then made a slight allusion toward Reigns on this week's Monday Night Raw before getting distracted by Seth Rollins and The Judgement Day.

"I think everybody in the room probably knows what my plans are," Rhodes said, refraining from saying Reigns' name outright. "We were talking about finishing the story. Now, the thing that I've been saying to myself, saying out loud, saying while laying there on the mat is 'get back.' I want to get back to the situation that I was in, to the same scenario I was in, and fix that outcome. I'm not going to say specifically what that is, but I think we can all read between the lines, and the journey to get there is dang near next to impossible, it really is, including three (matches) with Brock Lesnar. That would be what I would hope, but consistently surprised, you never know. I don't mean that as a tagline. With me, on Monday nights, you never know. It's been a great surprise so far."

WWE SummerSlam 2023 Results