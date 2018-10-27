WWE’s Braun Strowman Posts Sincere Message to Roman Reigns

Perhaps WWE‘s most combustible rivalry in recent years has been between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. But due to the latter’s battle with leukemia, Strowman has flipped from adversary to advocate. After Raw went off the air on Monday, Strowman posted a heartfelt message to Instagram expressing his gratitude and best wishes for Reigns and his fight with cancer.

“I’ve been in many wars with this man,” Strowman wrote of Reigns. “He’s been my biggest rival on tv!!!! But behind the scenes he’s one of my closest friends!!!! He’s is one of the toughest men I’ve ever met and I have no doubt he’ll kick leukemia’s ass and be back to battling with me soon and I can’t wait. You and your family are in my prayers. Love you Big UCE!!!!! #FUCancer”

This isn’t the first time Strowman has gone out of his way to glow about Reigns. Clearly, these two men have a profound respect for one another.

“Roman’s work ethic is just like mine”, Strowman wrote.. “We go out every night, we give 100 percent of what we have to go, we put our bodies on the line and we know that, at the end of the night, we’re going to have you on your feet, you’re going to be hoarse, and you’ll be going crazy because we did our job entertaining you. From top to bottom, we’re the best athletes in the world,” he said.

While Strowman’s message was sincere, it was Reigns’ address from Raw that had the wrestling world collectively shedding tears.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.”

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home,” Reigns continued. “And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children, and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”