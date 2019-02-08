Roman Reigns Returning To TV With Appearance On Nickelodeon Show

We now know when Roman Reigns will make his return to television. However, it’s not going to be produced by WWE.

Reigns is set to make a guest appearance on the Nickelodeon show Cousins For Life on Saturday, March 2nd according to a report from Sports Illustrated. The episode is titled “A Farewell To Arthur?” and features Reigns as the character Rodney. His character gets upset when a pet pig (Arthur) ruins his vegetable garden.

You can view a clip below.

This will be Reigns’ second foray into acting outside of WWE. He was recently in Hawaii filming a role in the upcoming film Hobbs and Shaw alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. We’re unsure when the filming of Cousins For Life actually took place.

The time frame for Reigns’ return to WWE continues to be the million dollar question. He has been away from the company, sans an off-air appearance at Tribute To The Troops in December, since revealing on the October 22nd edition of Monday Night RAW that he is battling leukemia, relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship in the process. It is the star’s second bout with cancer, having previously went through treatment over 11 years ago.

Since October, Reigns’ public appearance have been few and far between. He did, however, take a moment to discuss his future return to the ring in a post on his Instagram page in late January.

Reigns wrote:

“Family Healing! I cannot thank my family, friends and my new FAST & FURIOUS FAMILY enough for all the love and support I have received while on this exciting HOBBS & SHAW project.The time I’ve spent with my cousin on this wonderful island has truly been a healing grace. I am grateful to the WWE, The Rock, and Universal Pictures, and everyone on the set of HOBBS & SHAW, for allowing me to be a part of this franchise. “All of your outreach and support has been a blessing and it’s only pushed me to get back in the ring as soon as possible. But until then…I’m excited for this movie to premiere this summer, our culture and mana in this film is strong.”

It’s great to see Reigns taking part in activities outside of WWE that still keep him involved in the entertainment field while being unable to physically compete in a WWE ring. Hopefully the day that he can return to action comes sooner rather than later, and we wish Reigns continued success with his ongoing cancer treatments.