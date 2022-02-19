Ronda Rousey Makes Sonya Deville Tap in Statement Win at WWE Elimination Chamber

One of the more intriguing matches on the WWE Elimination Chamber card was the tag match with Ronda Rousey and Naomi teaming up to take on Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. The catch was that Rousey had to have one hand tied behind her back during the match, but Rousey was confident she could still make a win happen. After the introductions they tied Rousey’s hand behind her back, which compared to Deville’s arm in a sling, but then Deville took the sling off to reveal she was fine. Rousey laughed and smiled and didn’t seem to be phased.

Flair got involved right away and gave an opening to Deville to get a shot in but Rousey got a big kick in and then a huge knee strike to Deville’s head. Rousey called for Flair and Flair taunted a bit and tagged in. Flair was confident but then jumped out of the ring when she got close.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flair tagged Deville back in but Rousey tagged in Naomi. Naomi was off to a hot start but Deville slammed her face-first into the turnbuckle and went for a pin but Naomi kicked out. Deville hit some knee strikes but Naomi slid underneath her next one, knocked her down and tagged Rousey in.

Rousey flipped Deville over and went to lock in an armbar one-handed but Flair jumped in and kicked her and then slammed Rousey into the corner turnbuckle, ramming her good arm into the corner. Deville then attacked the arm some more in the corner, and then Flair tagged in and stomped the arm after pinning her down. Flair pushed her over and into the corner and then tagged Deville in, who punched her and then wrapped her arm around the ropes and put a boot in her neck. Then Flair grabbed her arm and pulled it hard over the rope.

The strategy was working, and then Flair tagged in and tried to pull her arm out of the socket and then went and knocked Naomi off the side of the ring. Rouse tried to fight back but Flair cut that off, though Rousey fought out of the corner with a kick but Flair grabbed the rope and pulled Rousey away and then stomped the good arm again. Rousey kicked Flair again and got free enough to tag Naomi, who knocked down Flair and Deville and then hit a huge move and a kick from the second rope.

Naomi then hit a Corkscrew from the ropes and clocked Flair on the outside, and then she went up top again and hit a Crossbody and went for a pin, but Flair kicked out. Naomi was caught by Flair and slammed down with a Powerbomb, and then she locked a Figure-four on Naomi. Rousey broke it up but Deville attacked Rousey and then tagged in. She kicked Naomi and went for a pin but she kicked out.

Rousey tagged in and hit Deville with punches and kicks, and then she lifted her up and hit a Piper’s Pit. She then set Deville up for an armbar and locked it in with Flair watching, making Deville tap and sealing the match for her team.

Flair was not phased, but this shows just how much of a threat Rousey is.

As for the rest of the Elimination Chamber, you can find the full card below.

Men’s WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle, and Austin Theory

Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) defeats Goldberg

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Bianca Belair defeated Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss

One Hand Tied Stipulation (Rousey): Naomi and Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair (C) and Sonya Deville

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Viking Raiders

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!