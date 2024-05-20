Las Vegas Establishment Apologizes for Disastrous Bluey Fan Event

Bluey has officially gotten its own version of the Wonka treatment. You're probably familiar with the Willy Wonka experience in the UK that was advertised with AI images and traumatized kids with a near-empty warehouse that was supposed to be a chocolate wonderland. The failed Bluey event in Las Vegas last week wasn't quite as horrific, given its smaller scale and how it was advertised, but it still shocked and disappointed hundreds of families who showed up to see the beloved Australian Heeler.

Dirt Dog, a restaurant in Las Vegas, attempted to host a Bluey-themed event that featured an appearance from the titular dog herself. But the locally owned establishment underestimated the popularity of Bluey. Instead of an even somewhat believable Bluey suit, Dirt Dog simply put a bearded man in a hooded Bluey onesie and set up shop.

A Bluey event done by a Las Vegas restaurant has upset thousands of parents after the meet-&-greet was just a man in a Bluey onesie.



“Some kids were crying. Some kids were upset, crying in their parents’ shoulders”



It obviously didn't go well, with plenty of children and parents expecting to meet Bluey at the event. Many of the kids at the restaurant commented on the man's beard that was clearly visible from below the hood.

Since the event, Dirt Dog has apologized on multiple occasions. A statement was released to Fox 5 Vegas, as well as a longer apology that was posted to the restaurant's social channels.

"We expected like maybe 50 to 60 people — not in the sense of the whole city coming out," said Taj Wilder, a spokesperson for the restaurant's marketing team. "Just now knowing who Bluey is, we would have planned ahead and would have had security. We're very much family. We love on each other, we support each other. We're going to continue to make events, create events, especially free ones, for families to come out and have a good time with us."

"To our Bluey Families: We are truly sorry this event wasn't the expected experience! We take pride in putting on community events for you and your families to enjoy. We have staff play out host characters for an added personal touch. We were overwhelmed with the turn out to this event, we will continue to improve on our events so we can ensure nothing like this will happen in the future. We apologize to the families that miss out on what we had to offer. We hope to repair our relationship with all of you."