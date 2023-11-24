Ronda Rousey Reveals Reason for Her Surprising ROH Appearance

Following her Ring of Honor debut, cameras caught up with Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir who got the win over ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Billie Starkz.

Rousey lets Shafir know that as her best friend, she just wants her to have a good time. "Marina, as your best friend I want you to have so much fun doing this. And I came here to personally make sure that you had a really good time today. Also, it wasn't out of the way, I like live here as well so I just got to stop by," Rousey said. "But it was a really good time. And you just keep having a good time without me here. Even though it is never going to be as much as a good time because I'm your f****** best friend. And I totally swore so I guess… Like it's okay. You just get used to having not as good as a time as you normally would when I'm around. But still, have that much of a good time you know, because I want that for you because I love you."

"It's a dark cloud that I'm going to have to carry over my head for a little while now," Shafir responded. Rousey chimed back in to remind her that she escaped communism. "I did. I escaped communism. I can put the shield down now," Shafir joked back at her. "We can have some fun. I just have a hard time smiling, it's hard for me." Although there's no official confirmation that Rousey will be back in Ring of Honor or AEW for that matter, she appears in high spirits and AEW President Tony Khan has stated the pair had a "great" conversation and he saw it as an opportunity to "build interest."

Rousey and Shafir have been best friends since their time in the UFC. Rousey led a group of fighters (herself, Shafir, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke) who were known as "The Four Horsewomen" of the UFC. When Shafir made her way to WWE in 2018 shortly after Rousey signed her WWE contract, the two trained together though they never teamed up or shared a wrestling ring for that matter. Since Rousey's departure from WWE following her MMA rules match at SummerSlam against Baszler, the two have teamed up three times -- in ROH, Wrestling REVOLVER, and in the Los Angeles based Lucha promotion, Lucha VaVoom.