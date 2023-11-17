ROH Reveals How They Will Crown New World TV Champion at Final Battle

After retaining his Ring of Honor World Television Championship against Keith Lee, Samoa Joe shocked the world by revealing that he was relinquishing the Title. As for why he was giving it up after just successfully retaining it, Joe revealed that he was all in on becoming AEW World Champion, and that meant going through MJF. Now the ROH TV Championship needs a Champion, and Tony Khan has revealed that will be decided at Ring of Honor Final Battle in the form of a 6-Way Survival of the Fittest match. You can watch Khan's full announcement below.

ROH hasn't revealed who will be involved in that match, but Khan also revealed that a series of eliminator matches will determine the six competitors in the match.We don't have to wait too much longer to find out who will stand tall as the new Champ either, as Final Battle will stream exclusively on Ring of Honor HonorClub on Friday, December 15th, and will get things started at 8 PM EST.

Whoever steps in as the next Champion will have big shoes to fill. Joe was dominant as Champion, amassing a 574-day reign. That is the new record for the Title, surpassing Jay Lethal's 567-day reign. Dragon Lee is third on the list with 469 days, and Matt Taven (287 days) and Eddie Edwards (280 days) round out the top 5.

After defeating Keith Lee, Joe stood in the ring and said, "What stands before you is the greatest Ring of Honor Television Champion of all time. But I did not come here to merely be your Television Champion. I said hunger is what defines the greatest. Well, consider me officially hungry. As of tonight, I vacate the ROH Television Championship. Because the next gold that is going to be on my shoulder will be the AEW World Championship whether you like it or not Max."

Joe has been trying to get MJF to commit to a match against him over the past few weeks, even offering to be in his corner with Adam Cole sidelined. MJF hasn't taken the bait though, and as a result, he's been frequently outnumbered. MJF is supposed to defend the ROH Tag Team Championships at Full Gear, but he still doesn't have a partner. Perhaps we'll see him finally get help from Joe, but even if that doesn't happen, Joe is looking to find a way to cement a Title shot.

AEW FULL GEAR CARD

AEW World Championship: MJF (C) vs. Jay White

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Ricky Starks and Big Bill (C) vs. La Facción Ingobernable vs. FTR vs. Kings of the Black Throne

AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida (C) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm

AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (C) vs. Julia Hart vs. Red Velvet OR Skye Blue

Texas Death Match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Sting, Darby Allin and Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs. The Young Bucks

Zero Hour – ROH Tag Team Championships: MJF and TBD (C) vs. The Gunns

Are you excited for Full Gear, and will it be Samoa Joe vs MJF next for the AEW World Championship? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!