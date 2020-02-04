Watch: Ronda Rousey Says She Won’t Wrestle Full-Time Once She Returns to WWE

Ronda Rousey uploaded the second half of her interview with Steve-O to her YouTube page this past week, and at one point the Jackass star asked the former Raw Women’s Champion about her pro wrestling career. After becoming one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts as UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, Rousey made the jump to wrestling back in January 2018 by signing a multi-year contract with WWE. She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, then went on to work a whopping 69 matches over the following year while appearing on almost every episode of Monday Night Raw.

After losing at WrestleMania 35 Rousey announced she’d be stepping away from WWE for the foreseeable future to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne. And yet in the months that have followed the pair haven’t made any announcements regarding a pregnancy, leading fans to wonder if she might make a return. Rousey made it clear in the video that if and when she does come back, it won’t be in the same capacity as her 2018-19 run.

“I did completely full-time for a year,” Rousey said. “Well, not completely, I did all of the TV and as many live shows as I could. So I probably worked 200 days out of the year last year. But most people do way more. Most people have live shows throughout the week, then go and do TV, then get to be home for a day and a half, then do it again. [It’s] non-stop. It was so much time away from my family that I couldn’t do it sustainably. Me and Travis [Browne] want to have babies and if I’m gone 200 days a year taking sit-out powerbombs every night, I don’t think that’s very conducive for conception. We just wanted to take some time and make us a priority, because what do work for? What do we try to make money for? So we can live our lives how we want with who we want.

“I don’t know when I’m gonna go back,” she added. “I know I definitely do want to, but I don’t think I’ll be able to do it in that capacity again. I couldn’t put my family through that again.”

The video was uploaded one day after Rousey appeared on the After The Bell podcast, where she refused to give a straight answer about her comeback.

“Probably whenever the hell I feel like it,” Rousey said with a laugh.