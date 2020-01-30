Ronda Rousey Reveals When She'll Come Back to WWE

Ronda Rousey appeared on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast this week and answered the million-dollar question regarding her WWE career — when is she coming back? The UFC Hall of Famer and former Raw Women's Champion first arrived in WWE at the 2018 Royal Rumble and wrestled on a full-time basis starting from WrestleMania 34 up through her loss at WrestleMania 35. Despite teasing her desire to go back in various YouTube videos she hasn't appeared on WWE programming since, and even went so far as to poke fun at fans who thought she'd make a return at this Sunday's Royal Rumble.

Based on her answer, it sounds like the timing for Rousey's comeback is entirely up to her.

"Probably whenever the hell I feel like it," Rousey said with a laugh. "I think if they just let me show up at live events, probably very soon."

Elsewhere in the interview "The Rowdy One" said the thing she missed the most about touring with the WWE was the live events, and talked about how impressed she was with NXT's Women's Division — particularly Shayna Baszler and Charlotte Flair.

Back in April 2019 Rousey said on her personal YouTube channel that she wasn't planning on returning to wrestling until after she and her husband Travis Browne have a baby together.

"As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don't know what it's like to have a baby," Rousey said." I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'f— everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby.' And you'll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who she trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable . I don't think I'm going to try and aspire to her level. But I'm just saying, you never know, I don't want to make any promises about the future when I don't know how I'm gonna feel in the future."

Since making that statement Rousey's fans have been waiting for a pregnancy announcement but have heard nothing in the past nine months.

If and when she comes back, the first person that will probably want a crack at Rousey is Becky Lynch. Despite pinning her at WrestleMania, "The Man" hasn't stopped demanding a one-on-one match with Rousey since she left.

"I'm exactly where I want to be, but there's always more work to be done," Lynch said in an interview with Sports Illustrated back in November. "The world still needs that one-on-match with Ronda Rousey. Whenever she's ready, I'll be here, still holding down the fort in WWE."

