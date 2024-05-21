Deadpool & Wolverine New Spot Reveals Ant-Man Easter Egg

Deadpool & Wolverine's latest TV spot revealed some new details about that Ant-Man Easter Egg from the first trailer. In the fresh clip from the Marvel Studios film, we get a better look at Cassandra Nova's Void fortress. Instead of it just being Ant-Man's head, it seems the X-Men villain has found uses for the rest of the (former) Avenger. His skeleton has been directly buried and Nova is using poor Paul Rudd's arms as a security fence of sorts. It seems we're just doing full Old Man Logan business in Deadpool & Wolverine along with Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe for people keeping track at home. Check out the new image down below to see what we mean.

Marvel and the creators have been very careful about revealing much of anything about Deadpool & Wolverine. But, we've got some really juicy teases of what other madness is hiding in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's big introduction to the MCU. Through it all, director Shawn Levy has had to be extremely careful with how much he says in the media. Any innocent comment turns into a days long Internet news cycle discussion piece. Talking tro Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director clarified how he's approaching possible spoilers.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"I'm so wary of giving anything away because I've learned the hard way that even with a few titles – like any Marvel title – everything and anything you say can lead to not only rumors but misinformation. I'll just say this: It's very much part of the MCU, what a privilege, what a wealth of resources and knowledge."

Deadpool & Wolverine Has No "Marvel Homework"

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

As the marketing tour for Deadpool & Wolverine continues to ramp-up, director Shawn Levy has continued to pound at the claim that there is "no homework" for the upcoming MCU feature. Now, that's probably, mostly true for Deadpool & Wolverine. (Imagine walking into a screening for this one and not knowing who Ant-Man is, for example?) But, The Associated Press got the filmmaker to talk about his approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite Deadpool's long on-screen history over in the Fox universe of X-Men films, Levy is confident that interested parties can enter into Deadpool & Wolverine without brushing up on the last 6 years of Marvel lore.

"I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," Levy explained while talking to The AP. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

Do you love this new detail from Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!